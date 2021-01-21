Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 237.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

FSLR stock opened at $101.75 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,660,804. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

