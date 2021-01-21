Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATLKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $55.26 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

