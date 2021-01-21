Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Sells 284 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.44. 70,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,876. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.00. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $144.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

