Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Sells 212 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after purchasing an additional 256,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 85,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.36. 58,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,049. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

