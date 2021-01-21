Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Has $515,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.38. 3,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.