Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Acquires Shares of 1,340 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

QCOM traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,826. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.46. The firm has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

