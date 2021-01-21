At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.57 Million

Analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will report $502.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $499.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.10 million. At Home Group reported sales of $397.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 321.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

