AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,604.12 ($112.41).

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,658 ($100.05). 2,232,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,738. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,588.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,203.33. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

