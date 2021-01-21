Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,437.80 ($31.85).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a report on Monday, January 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of ABF stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,317 ($30.27). The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,263.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,999.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. Associated British Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 34,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £805,616.64 ($1,052,543.30). Also, insider Michael McLintock purchased 9,000 shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,718 ($22.45) per share, for a total transaction of £154,620 ($202,012.02). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,532 shares of company stock worth $839,426,514.

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

