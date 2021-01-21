AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

AMK opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,249.88 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. On average, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Michael Kim sold 20,694 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $495,207.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 306,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,518.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $328,312.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,571 shares of company stock worth $4,618,538. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 339,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 363,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 253,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 86,981 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.