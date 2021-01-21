Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 488 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 56,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 304,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.14. 25,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,577. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

