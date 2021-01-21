Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 3.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $10,159,000. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. 140166 cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.16. 26,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.90. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $170.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,714,165 shares of company stock valued at $154,647,418 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

