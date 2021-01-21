Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.9% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 47.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 38.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.48. The stock had a trading volume of 49,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,836. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.87. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $181.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.