Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of AZPN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.85. 961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,681. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $147.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day moving average is $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,877,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 369,198 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Aspen Technology by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,228,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,456,000 after purchasing an additional 150,367 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,862,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

