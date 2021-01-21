Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.78. 93,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,923. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $504.58 million, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $107,108.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.