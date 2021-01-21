ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $549.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.91. ASML has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $558.16. The stock has a market cap of $230.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 15th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.75.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.