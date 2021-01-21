ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €325.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €443.00 ($521.18) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €386.15 ($454.30).

