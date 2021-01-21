Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $207.50

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $207.50 and last traded at $207.50, with a volume of 2625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.00.

ASHTY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

