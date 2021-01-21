ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) President Peter Maletis Buys 500 Shares

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) President Peter Maletis bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.22 per share, with a total value of $10,610.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

