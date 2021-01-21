Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Raised to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Arvinas by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

