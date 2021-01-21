Arvana (NASDAQ:AVNI) Stock Price Up 93.3%

Arvana Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNI) shares rose 93.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 14,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

About Arvana (NASDAQ:AVNI)

Arvana Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate alternative business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the telecommunications business. The company was formerly known as Turinco, Inc and changed its name to Arvana, Inc in July 2006. Arvana, Inc was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

