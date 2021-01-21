Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after buying an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Equinix by 161.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after purchasing an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Equinix by 11.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $74,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $723.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $698.98 and a 200 day moving average of $745.31. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.