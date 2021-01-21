Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $846.85. 194,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,686,961. The company has a fifty day moving average of $707.54 and a 200 day moving average of $473.15. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49. The company has a market capitalization of $802.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,707.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.