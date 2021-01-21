Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.4% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $740.86. 2,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,732. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $718.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

