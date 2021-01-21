Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 149,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $209.93.

