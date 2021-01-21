Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,547,000 after buying an additional 241,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,006,000 after buying an additional 74,866 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,246. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $174.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

