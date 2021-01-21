Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,685 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $426,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,070,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.11. 120,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,062,054. The firm has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

