Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 340 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 11,090.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in ResMed by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

RMD traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.24. 5,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.41. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.24. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

