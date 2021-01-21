Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 31 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7,939.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Shopify by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded down $11.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,189.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,142.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,035.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,285.19. The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.96, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

