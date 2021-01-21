Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,419,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $2,751,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of VNT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.70. 12,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,171. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.56.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.55 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 714.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

