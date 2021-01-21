Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARD. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Ardagh Group stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ardagh Group by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 33,739 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ardagh Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ardagh Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Ardagh Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

