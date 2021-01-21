Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

ARCO opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.0% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

