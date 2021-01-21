Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Up 12.4%

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) shot up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.37. 3,452,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,588,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUV. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

The firm has a market cap of $607.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 461,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

