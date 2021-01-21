Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after purchasing an additional 462,943 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after purchasing an additional 692,177 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,847,000 after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 153,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47.

