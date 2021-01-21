Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.