Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADM. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of ADM opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

