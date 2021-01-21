Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.00

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 51 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12.

About Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.