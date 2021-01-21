Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Boosted by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up about 5.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,975. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $152.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.29 and its 200-day moving average is $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

