Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) were up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 2,631,451 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 631% from the average daily volume of 359,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Applied UV in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied UV, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied UV stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Applied UV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

