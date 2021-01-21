Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. 793,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,174. The firm has a market cap of $247.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.