Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Medallia were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 169.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 340,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after buying an additional 83,288 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Medallia by 108.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Medallia in the second quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $260,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,440,781 shares in the company, valued at $77,250,718.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $78,424.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 796,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,309,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,256 shares of company stock valued at $21,822,647 over the last ninety days.

MDLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

