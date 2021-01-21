Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 500 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $252,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 19.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CF Industries by 16.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of CF stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $47.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

