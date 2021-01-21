Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,085 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,242,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,258,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

