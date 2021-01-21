Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 108 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 350.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 694.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,646 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Applied Materials stock opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

