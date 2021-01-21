Appleton Partners Inc. MA Makes New $227,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $75.40 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $75.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25.

