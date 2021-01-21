Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,600,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

