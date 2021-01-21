Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Apexium Financial LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 9.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

AAPL stock opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

