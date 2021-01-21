Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives $8.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AINV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 157,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,450 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 34.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.