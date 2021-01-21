Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.30

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 3202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

APOG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

In related news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

