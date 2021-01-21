Anthony Laplaca Sells 7,500 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:IVC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,923. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $357.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Invacare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invacare in the 3rd quarter worth about $651,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

